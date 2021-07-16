MECHANICSVILLE — On Monday, June 21, 2021, Janet Hazel Johns Moore, affectionately known as “Gran Gran” departed this life to the open arms of her Lord and Savior. Janet was the daughter of the late Peter Johns and Carvilla (Carrie) Johns. She was born in Dorchester County, Maryland on February 11, 1927.
Janet attended the public schools of Dorchester County, Maryland. On a cold Christmas Day, Norman and Janet were married. They immediately started a family. In the late 50’s, Norman obtained a job teaching in St. Mary’s County, but he was not able to relocate his family; he taught in St. Mary’s County for a few years, coming home on weekends. Janet remained in Cambridge, Md., with their growing family, until they were all able to be together. She was a mother who lived her life loving and caring for her family.
Janet and Norman became faithful members of Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in the early 70’s. She loved the Lord and always enjoyed attending church. She enjoyed singing the old hymns, especially with a small group of dear friends. She always sang from the heart to let you know that “God was so good to her.” If you asked, she considered herself, “a disciple of Christ.”
Janet Hazel Johns Moore is survived by her seven children, Robert Moore of Hollywood, Maryland, Deanna Nored (Kermit) of Charlotte Hall, Md., Erline Berkley of Charlottesville, Va., Norman Moore of Lusby, Md., Iantha Boyce (Gordon) of Great Mills, Md., Daphne Weeden (Demetrius) of Hughesville, Md., and Kevin Moore of Solomons, Md.; seven grandchildren, DuVale Moore, Giovanna Bonefont (Jason), Balena Lloyd, Kermit Nored II (Erin), Denae Weeden, Thea Berkley, Brandon Weeden (Stephanie); eleven great grandchildren, Asia, Alecia, Trevor, Bailee, Brooke, James, DaMonte, Tae’Veon, Sanejah, Ameira and Irie, and two stepsisters, Rosie Johns, Alyce Johns, and many nieces and nephews including her beloved, “Eastern Shore family.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Moore; a grandson, Treavan Taylor; eight brothers, Calvin, Artera, Sidney, Edward, Rudolph, Truxson, Cecil and Dewitt, and six sisters, Edna, Carvilla, Pearl, Bernice, Elenora and Mamie.
Family and friends gathered for visitation and service on Tuesday, June 28, 2021, at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home and on June 29, 2021, at Hurlock United Methodist Church, Hurlock, Md. Interment was at Washington Cemetery, Hurlock, Md.
