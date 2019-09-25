KINGSLAND, GA — Jan entered eternal life on September 9, 2019. A former resident of Waldorf, she was employed at Ken Dixon Chevrolet for many years. She relocated to Kingsland, GA in 2012. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Mary’s, GA on Saturday, September 28, 2019 and interment of ashes in the State of Maine in Spring, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her memory.
