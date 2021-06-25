BRYANS ROAD — Janice “Jan” Louise Scherer, 71, of Bryans Road, Md., died on June 16, 2021. Jan passed away due to dementia and wanting to be with her mom, dad and late husband.
Born on November 12, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Joy Shoop. Jan worked 27 years as a civilian for the U.S. Government.
Jan would assist others if she were able. Jan was our loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. Her enjoyments were crafts, watching old movies on TCM; typing yearly Christmas letters to send out, times spent with family, traveling with her husband to places like Iceland, Germany, Italy and celebrating holidays — especially Christmas.
She is survived by 3 sons: Thomas, Jr. of Millersburg, Pa., Arthur, Sr. of Bryans Road, Md., and Adam and his wife, Terri of Great Mills, Md.; 6 Grandchildren Ashley, Donovan, Arthur, Jr., Anastazia, Stephanie and Madelyn; and 1 great-grandchild Athena. She is survived by two siblings Linda of Louisburg, N.C. and Nancy of Marbury, Md. Jan was the oldest of four children and is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Thomas P. Scherer, Sr. and her brother Johnny (who passed away at birth).
Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bryans Road, Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 111, Bryans Road, MD 20616 or any other organization close to your heart. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
