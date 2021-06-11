INDIAN HEAD — Jazmiah Zyri Nelson
Jazmiah “TT” Zyri Nelson was a caring mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Sunday May 23, 2021, age 18 after being flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma, Baltimore, Md. She was born to Crystal Renee Pinkney and Rico Demont Nelson on June 20, 2002, at Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, Md.
TT was a bright intelligent young lady who loved to shop, dance and most notably laugh at almost anything. TT also believed she could sing thanks to her mother’s unconditional encouragement. Her smile infectious and could brighten up a room. On March 9, 2019, she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl Zara Nelson. Her daughter Zara meant the world to TT.
Jazmiah accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized on February 2, 2020, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Waldorf, Md. Jazmiah was involved in the ministry including as dance team member, faithful participant in the youth ministry and bible study.
TT graduated from Lackey high school in June 2020. TT was incredibly determined and went after everything she wanted, becoming a self-motivated entrepreneur. She ran a hair business and most recently started an online clothing boutique.
Jazmiah was loved by many and leaves behind her daughter Zara, mother Crystal Pinkney, father Rico Nelson, two sisters Jasmine and Jerkiah Nelson, two brothers Jeremiah Christopher and Rico Jr plus her sister-cousin Janee Madison. She also leaves behind a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
Celebration of Jazmiah’s life was held 11 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, with several hundred friends and family at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middleton Road in Waldorf.
Pallbearers Levi Robinson, Joe Madison, James Madison, Rico Nelson, KJ Freeland, and Da’Jour Curtis. Interment at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Garden of Tranquility 13472 Popular Hill Road in Waldorf. Oversight by Adams Funeral Home Aquasco, Maryland
