LA PLATA — Jean Marie Sargent Osborne of La Plata died of natural causes on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The Charleston Senior Community in Waldorf, Md. She was 93.
Born on October 16, 1927, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Asa Nolan Sargent and the late Thelma Sarah Dotson Sargent. She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Sargent Lee.
She was a graduate of Lackey High School in Indian Head. Mrs. Osborne worked as a manager in the engineering department of Bell Atlantic (later Verizon). She was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Plata. Her passions were golf, gardening and ballroom and line dancing.
She is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey (Elena) Osborne of Aspen Hill, Md.; Jack (Jane) Osborne of Faulkner, Md.; and, Asa John Michael (Shannon) Osborne of Lutherville, Md.; 3 grandchildren, Sarah (Daniel) Michael of La Plata; Jaclyn (Steven) Gibson of Owings, Md.; and Samuel (Lauren) Osborne of King George, Va. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Jack Michael, Grace Michael, Lane Gibson, Sadie Osborne and Luke Gibson.
The family requests that memorial donations and donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.
Interment is private. Arrangement is by Raymond Funeral Services of La Plata.
