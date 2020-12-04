LA PLATA — Jean S. Middleton, age 97, died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020 at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, La Plata, Md.

She was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and moved to La Plata in 1947. She is survived by her children, Jean Winkler (Richard), Edward L. Middleton, Jr. (Susan), Mary Lou Lindholm (Richard) and Sarah Saifer (Robert); 6 grandchildren — Greg, Mark and David Winkler, Megan Rose, Edward III and Christine Middleton and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Edward L. Middleton, her parents John and Mary (Walshe) Spreckelmyer and sister, Mary Ann Spreckelmeyer.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are private. Donations may be sent to Mary’s Pantry, Sacred Heart Church, PO Box 1390, La Plata, MD 20646 or Charles County Public Library, Attn: Lloyd Jansen, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646

Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Middleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.