LA PLATA — Jean S. Middleton, age 97, died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020 at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, La Plata, Md.
She was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and moved to La Plata in 1947. She is survived by her children, Jean Winkler (Richard), Edward L. Middleton, Jr. (Susan), Mary Lou Lindholm (Richard) and Sarah Saifer (Robert); 6 grandchildren — Greg, Mark and David Winkler, Megan Rose, Edward III and Christine Middleton and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Edward L. Middleton, her parents John and Mary (Walshe) Spreckelmyer and sister, Mary Ann Spreckelmeyer.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are private. Donations may be sent to Mary’s Pantry, Sacred Heart Church, PO Box 1390, La Plata, MD 20646 or Charles County Public Library, Attn: Lloyd Jansen, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646
Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.