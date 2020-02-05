WALDORF — Jeanette Green, died peacefully at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf on Thursday, January 30 at the age of 92. Jeanette and her late husband Raymond Green were among the first to take up residence in the new community of St. Charles in Waldorf MD in the 1960s, moving to Southern MD from Philadelphia PA, and she lived in her home on Sloan Avenue until two months before her death. Jeanette lived a rich life of service and was the epitome of the volunteer, belonging to such organizations as National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), National Extension Homemakers Council (NEHC), Friends of the Charles County Public Library, Citizens for the Charles County Public Library, Charles County Literacy Council, Lung Association of Southern Maryland, 4-H Clubs of Charles County, Port Tobacco Players, Christmas in April, and at the Hospital and Commissary at the Andrews Air Force Base.
Jeanette was passionate about issues such as literacy, children, education, the arts and health, and also worked the polls for decades on election days in Philadelphia and as a Chief Judge of Elections for the Charles County Board of Elections.
Born on October 6, 1927 in New York, New York, she was the daughter of Sylvan and Florence Katz. At 18, she married the love of her life Raymond R. Green (husband and wife 55 years), and together they had three sons Steven, Jerry, and Terry. The family traveled the country extensively in their travel trailer visiting and exploring 49 states. Jeanette had recently completed her memoir about her family’s adventures. She was a friend to all with an infectious, sunny disposition and spent the final weeks of her life reading extensively (over 50 non-fiction books) and connecting with her many friends and relatives thru visitation, via phone and email.
She is survived by her sons Steven (Deanna), Jerry (Barbara), Terry (Cheri) and grandchildren Jaime, Jodi (David), Aron, Jesse, Tommy (Emma), Viktor, Nadya, Katie (Steve) , Lindsey (J.J.) and great-grandchildren George, Scott, Julia, Steven, Madilyn, Grace, Jacob, Dominic, Matthew and David.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Ruben Green (Chief Master Sergeant, US Air Force-Retired), her Nephew Jeffrey Adam Green and her many pets.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 11 AM at Raymond Funeral Home, 5635 Washington Avenue in La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions in Raymond and Jeanette’s names to the Alzheimer’s Foundation/NARFE Chapter 0126.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.