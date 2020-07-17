LA PLATA — Jeffrey “Jeff” John Antroinen, 67, of La Plata, passed away on July 5th, 2020 in his home. Jeff was a 5-time cancer survivor who peacefully lost his 6th battle.
He was born on February 9, 1953 in Ortonville, Minnesota.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Aaron Peter Antroinen and Gladys Louise (Fritz) Antroinen; his sister, Kathryn Elizabeth Antroinen; his brother, David Laurel Antroinen; and his nephew, Thomas Aaron Antroinen. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan (Bethke) Antroinen of La Plata; his daughters, Erin Antroinen and Megan Antroinen; his grandson, Joshua Antroinen; his sisters, Mary Jo and husband Steve Rekedal, and Barbara Antroinen; sister-in-law, Lucille Antroinen; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Celebration of Life will be held on July 31st, 2020, at New Life Church in La Plata. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m. Casual attire.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.tljohnsonfuneralservice.com.
Memorial donations can be made to The J.P. Home — P.O. Box 584, La Plata, Md. 20646.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.