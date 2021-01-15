LA PLATA — Jerome Joseph Barnes, 65, transitioned to eternal life on Friday, January 8, 2021, at BridgePoint Hospital National Harbor, Washington, D.C. Born on June 15, 1955, Jerome was one of seven children born to Margaret Jones and Roger Barnes. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerome leaves to cherish his loving daughter Robyn; grandchildren Ryan and Rayne, five sisters, one brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Viewing Friday, January 22, 2021, from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD. Interment, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
