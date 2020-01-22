BALTIMORE — On January 11, 2020 Jill Ann Stahl of Baltimore, Maryland passed away. Jill is the beloved mother of Christopher Falkenhagen, Cameron Falkenhagen (Kimberly) and Ashley Stahl (Joey), loving sister of Judy Prose, adoring grandmother of Lauren Falkenhagen, Kane, Victoria and Brooklyn Jamison.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ms. Stahl’s name may be directed to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (www.barcs.org). Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
