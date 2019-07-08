Jimmy LaBille, 63, of Indian Head, MD, died on July 7, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
Fondly known by his grandchildren as “Poppie”, Jimmy was born on Sept. 20, 1955 in Washington, DC, to Joseph Francis LaBille Sr. and the late Margaret Ann Gibbs Brooks.
He was a self-employed plumber and a member of the Bay Rod and Gun Club in Princess Anne. He enjoyed hunting, watching and coaching softball, rooting for the Washington Nationals, Capitals and Redskins, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Jimmy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela LaBille; daughters: Victoria Davis (Douglas), Valerie LaBille, Amber LaBille; grandchildren: Austin Davis, McKenzie Davis, Jade Davis, Delanie Davis, Kasen LaBille; great grandson, Weston Davis-Smith; siblings: Joseph Jr., Timothy, Catherine, Lawrence, Thomas and Charles LaBille; father-in-law, Skip Krahling; his two grand fur kids, Si and Lucy; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends to gather on Friday, July 12, from 12 Noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or to the American Heart Association.
