WALDORF — Mrs. Joan Ann (McKay) Paul of Waldorf, Maryland, formerly of St. Mary’s County, passed away peacefully at her home on July 14, 2019. She was 86 years old.
Born on March 18, 1933 in Washington, D.C., Joan was the daughter of the late Otha Sylvester and Olive Belle McKay of Leonardtown, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald E. Paul, Sr.; her brothers Robert McKay and John McKay, Sr.; her sister Mary Scharlau; and her granddaughter, Mindy Lou Musselman.
She is survived by her four children: Diane Paul of Nokesville, Virginia; Donald E. (Joyce) Paul, Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland; John (Dawn) Paul of Cobb Island, Maryland; and Christine (Alan) Musselman of Nokesville, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Joan is her sister, Eve (Richard) Aldridge of Waldorf, Maryland, fiancé Lonnie Harden of Brandywine, Maryland, and many more beloved family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Paul requested contributions to the Make-a-Wish foundation.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon at Raymond Funeral Home, in La Plata, Maryland. For service details, go to raymondfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.