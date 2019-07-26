COLONIAL BEACH, VIRGINIA — John C. Bush, 76 of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was the former owner of Chem-Dry of Southern Maryland in Waldorf. He is survived by his wife, Anne Millar-Bush and his brother in law, Eugene Clark. His wishes were to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Waldorf, Maryland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
