INDIAN HEAD — JOHN EDWARD BANNISTER age 72 of Indian Head, Maryland departed this life on Monday December 02, 2019 in La Plata, Maryland. Viewing, Friday December 13, 2019 , 10 am until time of service 11 am at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 11220 Holly Spring Road, Nanjemoy, Maryland 20662 Burial, church cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland
JOHN EDWARD BANNISTER
Service information
Dec 13
Visitation/Viewing
Friday, December 13, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church
11220 Holly Springs Road
Nanjemoy, MD 20662
Dec 13
Services
Friday, December 13, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church
11220 Holly Springs Road
Nanjemoy, MD 20662
Dec 13
Graveside Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
12:15PM
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
11220 Holly Springs Road
Nanjemoy, MD 20662
