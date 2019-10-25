WALDORF — John Francis “Jack” Salpeck, Sr., age 82, of Waldorf, MD died on October 16, 2019 in La Plata, MD. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked for US Airways for more than 35 years. He is survived by his son, Buddy Salpeck (Dawn); and daughters, Dawn McGuire (Scott) and Jackie Cassidy (Michael). A guest book for the family and a full obituary are available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
