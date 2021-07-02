ST. STEPHENS, S.C. — Formerly of Accokeek/Bryans Road, Md., died on June 16, 2021.
A public memorial will be held at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department 3099 Livingston Road, Bryans Road, Maryland, 20616 on July 3, 2021, from 2-2:45 p.m. A private service will follow and will be streamed on https//fb.me/e/LQmCUADs. It may also be seen on Youtube BRVFD11 Services for John Travers.
Masks are required.
