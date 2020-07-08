LA PLATA — On Tuesday June 30, 2020, John Harris Warren (74) quietly departed this life for one eternal at the Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, White Plains, Md. Left to cherish his memories are his four children, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three sisters, one brother and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will take place on Thursday, July 09, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:15 am at New Life Church, La Plata, followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret. Burial, church cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
