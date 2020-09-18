INDIAN HEAD — On August 29th, John Henry Harris Jr, known as “Junior Harris”, throughout Charles and surrounding counties of Maryland finished strong at 84 years young. Over his 84 wonderful years of life, he positively influenced every environment where he was present. His vision and accomplishments are too many to list but everyone knew the Charles County man in the cowboy hat.
He was a loving family man, consummate business man, and served his community. He leaves behind wife of 66 years, Anna Christine Harris; two sons, Robert and Steven; two grandchildren, Stephen and Derrick; and two great-grandchildren, Collin and Kortni; followed by a host of extended relatives, friends, and colleagues.
The family thanks you for your continued prayers, love and friendship. “Junior” Harris, was a “Black Life That Mattered.”
For full obituary please visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/john-harris-jr/obituary/.
