BOWIE — John Matthew Istvan Jr. was born on August 5, 1952 in La Plata, MD. He passed away on August 20, 2019 at AAMC in Annapolis. He is preceded in death by his father John M. Istvan Sr. (1974) of Hughesville, MD and his mother Francis C. Reintzell (2016) of Exmore, VA. John leaves behind his wife, Lisa K. Pratt-Istvan. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie and two brothers Frankie and Ronnie; his children Tonya, Robert, Jeannie, Michael and Joseph; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. John would always say he found his greatest enjoyment in making children smile. Services for John will be held at the Glen Burnie Elks Lodge at 878 Stevenson Rd, Severn MD at 1p.m. on August 31, 2019.
Please, if you have any photos or memories you would like to share please send to santajailersson@gmail.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.