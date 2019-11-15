LA PLATA — Age 93, passed away on November 12, 2019. Visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM with services at 7PM. A full obituary and guest book can be found at www.RaymondFuneralService.com
John Lewis Perkins Sr.
