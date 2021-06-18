WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the age of 83.
As a young man, he delivered the Washington Post in St. Mary's County. John was an electrical engineer and after retiring from the federal government in the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, he worked for a number of government contractors before retiring to Williamsburg, Va., in 2012.
He attended St. Mary's Academy, Leonardtown, Md.; St. Mary's College, St. Mary's, Md.; University of Maryland, College Park, Md.; and the Naval Warfare College, Newport, R.I.
John was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, the Leonardtown Lions Club where he especially loved working the Lions Club Crab Festival, delivered meals to senior citizens in St Mary's County through Meals on Wheels, and was an original member, supporter, and tireless fundraiser of St. Clements Hundred and the effort to rebuild the replica of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clements Island. Some of his fondest memories were spending time with his wife Annette, family, and friends at St. Mary's County crab festivals, oyster scalds and the Osprey Ball. After moving to Williamsburg, Va., he remained active in his community through numerous business and social committees at WindsorMeade. He was also a member of St. Bede's Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Annette Dianne Madel. Survivors include his children, Lisa Geyer, (Jim) Monument, Colo.; John Madel, (Diana) Fruita, Colo.; Timothy Madel, (Donna) Inverness, Ill.; Emelie Madel-Toner, (Lee) Leicester, England; Kurt Madel, (Meghan) Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Morgan Geyer, Weston Geyer, Hannah Geyer, Daniela Posso, Laura Posso, Atticus Madel, Theo Madel-Toner, Jonah Madel-Toner, Noah Madel, Michael Madel, Ben Madel, and Timmers Madel; brother, Jay Madel (Della); and his dear friend, Mary Fox of Williamsburg, Va.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 (www.bedeva.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.
