John Michael Hemming "Mike" Jr.

WALDORF, Md. — It is with the deepest sadness that the family of John Michael “Mike” Hemming Jr., 39, of Waldorf, Md., announces his unexpected passing from this earth on June 17, 2020. Michael was born on Jan. 20, 1981, to John Michael Sr. and Tanna (Gibbs) Hemming and lived in Charles County, Md., for most of his life. He attended Thomas Stone High School and during his life he traveled the world erecting massive telecommunications towers; it was a career he truly loved. Michael loved people. He enjoyed hearing their stories and he would go out of his way to help someone. He was a boisterous, fun-loving, kind-hearted individual. At 6 feet, 5 inches he was a gentle giant. His smile would light up any room and his booming laugh was completely infectious. He had an inquisitive mind and loved to learn how things worked. He was a great fixer-of-all-things and could build a house or mend a shirt just the same. Children brought him great joy and he loved playing with his nieces and nephews and friends’ children. Through good times and bad he was fiercely loyal to those he loved and admired.
Michael overcame personal struggles and challenges he faced during his short life through perseverance. Our hearts are broken that he has been taken from us so soon, but we are thankful for the beautiful memories we have and knowing how many lives he touched and individuals he brought comfort to. He is survived by his loving parents, Mike and Tanna, his most loyal and beloved K-9 companion, Sadie, his sisters, Crystal and Rebecca, his nieces and nephews, Collin, Hailee, Jonathan, Evan, Harper, Kaleb, Korben, William, Jared, Ethan and Billie Rose, his aunts, uncles and cousins in Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania as well as the long list of friends he has made during his life. Arrangements are under the care of Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Md. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your local children’s charities in Michael’s name. A Celebration of Michael’s life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.