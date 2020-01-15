LITTLE RIVER, SC — John R. Sellner, 77, passed away on January 11, 2020 at his home.

Born on December 9, 1942 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late John and Hester Smith Sellner.

Mr. Sellner is survived by his son, John Sellner, Jr.; daughter, Roberta Ann Perry; sister, Shirley Olup; granddaughters, Samantha, Abigail, and Madelyn; great-grandchild, Reid; and nephews, Chris and Steve Olup, and Ronnie Sellner.

A funeral service will be held at Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 am.

Family will receive friends following the service.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

