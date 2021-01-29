PORT REPUBLIC — Ralph Newman peacefully passed away on January 24, 2021, at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Sarah Gertrude Newman.
Ralph is survived by Sylvia, his beloved wife of seventy years, and his children and their spouses, Denise (Bill), Monte (Linda), Robin (Buddy) and Diana (Tom). He has the love and admiration of fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. He has one surviving sister, Vivian Harley and brother, Roderick (Rock) Newman and was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hospice of Prince Frederick, Md., or the Alzheimer’s Association.
