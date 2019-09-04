ACCOKEEK —John Wayne Revell, 75, of Accokeek, Maryland passed away Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. John was born on November 16th, 1943 to Willett & Mary Revell in Washington, D.C. He was the youngest of six children.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years Charlotte Revell; son Justin Revell; daughters Christen (Marc) Bullock and Cassandra Roat; grandchildren Caitlynn Loomis, Donovan Bullock, Gavin Bullock, and Ethan Bullock; great-grandchild Adrian Posey; brother Phillip (Patricia) Revell; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. John was preceded in death by his son Jason Revell, parents Willett and Mary Revell, sister Peggy Damon, brothers Robert Pitcher, George Pitcher, and Willett Revell, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at Whitehall Baptist Church in Accokeek, Maryland. The family will greet friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The memorial service will start at 11:00 a.m., followed by a repast meal.
