LA PLATA — John W. Cooksey, 83, of La Plata, MD passed away on November 15, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital.
Born in La Plata, MD on November 17, 1935 to the late John F. Cooksey and Ceceila G. Cooksey, he is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty D. (Moore) Cooksey; and brothers, Francis X. Cooksey, James E. Cooksey and Robert V. Cooksey.
He is survived by his daughters, Cherri A. Casanovas (Don) and Jackie C. Cooksey; sons, Kent Cooksey (Tina) and Jeff Cooksey (Vicky Mayle); sisters, Kitty Michael (Late Mike), Diana Willet McClure (Late Lee) and Judy Hamilton (Phil); 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held at Arehart Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata, MD) on November 21, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM, with Prayers at 7PM. Funeral Service will be held on November 22 at 10AM; Interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.