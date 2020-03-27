John Wasson

Went to our Lord on February 23, 2020, at the age of 92. Fourth son of William and Agnes (Stewart) Wasson of Philadelphia, Pa. After graduating from DC Eastern High School in 1946, he enlisted during the Korean War and later became an electrician with IBEW#26. Survived by Patricia, his loving wife of 61 years, sister Jean, children Michael and Patricia, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, he will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Florida.
He waved to all he met, blew kisses to “girlfriends,” just wanting to bring a smile to everyone’s face. As a Shriner, he participated in fundraisers, frequently chauffeuring patients to the Tampa hospital.
In remembrance of Jack “Cherry Blossom” Wasson, please donate to https://lovetotherescue.org/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.