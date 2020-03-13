CHAPTICO, MD — went to eternal rest on March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 2, 1928, in Bryantown, Md. He leaves to cherish his loving wife Nellie E. Wilson-Chase, 4 children, Joanne (Bell), Lorraine Chase, Debra (Allen) and Virgil Chase, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter Barbara (Terry). He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter #4944. Visitation will be held on Monday March 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. Aquasco, MD. www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
