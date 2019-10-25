GAINESVILLE, VA (FORMERLY LA PLATA, MD) — Joseph “Joe” Archibald Shifflette, age 84 of Gainesville, Virginia (formerly of La Plata, Maryland), died October 20, 2019 at Novant UVA Medical Center in Haymarket, Virginia.
Joe was a retired Superintendent of Transportation with the Charles County Public School System with 24 years of service and a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the La Plata American Legion. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, West Virginia University, and the University of Maryland. In his earlier years, he was an Instructor at Bowie State University, a Teacher at Suitland, a Counselor at Surrattsville. He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
He was the son of James E. Shifflette and Monica R. Kelly Shifflette.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” C. Shifflette; his children, Mark J. Shifflette (Deborah), Johanna M. Shifflette (Scott), Patrick J. Shifflette (Wendi) and Mary Shifflette Stup (Steve); his sister, Mary Honore Handler; and his grandchildren, Joseph Shifflette, James Shifflette, Trevor Stup, Morgan Stup, Cole Stup, Connor Shifflette, Spencer Shifflette, and Kyle Shifflette.
Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church Cemetery, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677.
Memorial donations in Joe’s name are asked to Charles County Public Schools Scholarship Fund, 5980 Radio Station Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646,
