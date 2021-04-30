WALDORF — On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Joe Gowen, father, son, brother and uncle, passed away suddenly at the age of 69 years. Joe will be forever remembered by his family, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Joe was a graduate of St. Louis University High School, University of Missouri, and University of Denver; and was a long time contractor for the Defense Industry.
A Prayer Service will be held on Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m., at Joe’s house.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.