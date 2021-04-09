WALDORF — Joseph Guy Nikolai, 79, of Waldorf, Md., passed away on April 6, 2021.
Born on March 19, 1942 in Dade City, Fla., he was the son of the late Arsenius Joseph Nikolai and Rose Marie Nikolai. Joe had a Master’s Degree and was a Commissary Management Specialist for the Defense Commissary Agency for many years before his retirement. He was very active with his church, Our Lady Help of Christians in Waldorf and served on the Rite of Christian Initiation (RICA) Committee. Joe enjoyed genealogy, stamp and coin collecting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Peter Louis Nikolai.
Joe is survived by his wife Alberta Marie Nikolai; children Patrick Joseph Nikolai and Cynthia Marie Nikolai; siblings John Patrick Nikolai and Laura Lange; three grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. (noon) at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
