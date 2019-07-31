CROSS LANE, WEST VIRGINIA — transitioned to Eternal Rest on Monday JULY 15, 2019. He was the son of Louise Nuna Tolson Williams and Joseph Makle, step father John Williams. He was educated in the Charles county schools and lived a good life working as a diesel mechanic under several different companies such as Ray Vest, Chaney, Porson brothers, and running heavy equipment. Redd spent years doing odd jobs over several States. Redd spent his later years living in West Virginia where he departed this life. Visitation will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11:00 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Maryland 20608. Interment 1:00 p.m. Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, Maryland. www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
