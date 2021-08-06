WALDORF — JOSEPH LEROY SWANN, JR. "JOE" age 43 departed this life on August 1, 2021. Joe is survived by his loving Family and many Friends. Viewing, Thursday, August 12, 2021, 10 am until the time of Service 11 am at NEW LIFE CHURCH, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place La Plata, Maryland 20646. Burial HERITAGE MEMORIAL CEMETERY Waldorf, Maryland. Arrangements Entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH ", JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
