HUGHESVILLE — Joseph Louis Hawkins 77, of Hughesville, passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 in La Plata.
Better known as “Louis” was born in Newport, Md. on October 22, 1942 to the late Allie and Helen Hawkins. He was predeceased in death by his brothers, Walter Hawkins and Haskell Campbell, Sr.; sisters, Helen Snow, Catherine Hawkins and Madeline Hawkins; brother-in-law’s Joseph Armstrong, Joseph Johnson and Dock Snow. He is survived by his brother, Donald Hawkins (Patricia); sisters, Margaret Johnson, Carolyn Armstrong and Beverly Hawkins.
Louis was a hard worker. He worked for several asphalt paving companies for over 30 years. He also worked and lived on Thompson Farm in Newburg. He loved music especially oldies but goodies He also loved dancing. Louis looked forward to family and friends holiday dinner and cook out. He especially loved his sister Margaret’s potato salad and fried chicken.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Newport Church in Charlotte Hall from 10 AM until his Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Hawkins, David Hawkins, Darrell Hawkins, Joseph Johnson, Ronald Johnson and Larry Johnson.
Online condolences may be made the family at arehartechols.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.