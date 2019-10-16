HUGHESVILLE —Joseph Bernard Mattia, Jr., age 65, of Hughesville, Maryland, passed away on September 22, 2019.
Joe is survived by his sisters; JoAnn and Cathy, children Joe, Maureen, and John, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Robin, son Michael, and parents Joseph and Mary Mattia.
Celebration of life to be held at 2:00 p.m., October 21, 2019 at the American Legion, 6330 North Crain Highway, La Plata, Maryland 20646.
