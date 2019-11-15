WALDORF — Transitioned Sunday, November 10, 2019. Viewing, 10:00 a.m.; Service, 11:00 a.m., New Life Church (Dome), White Plains. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, La Plata. Guestbook www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Joseph Thomas Swann
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Swann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
