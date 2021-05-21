MECHANICSVILLE — (Burnett) In the early hours of May 10, 2021, Juanita Scheungrab passed away after a long-term struggle with cancer.
Nita was born in Fries, Va., on October 9, 1937. The daughter of the late Amos Olen and Donna Burnett. She was raised by her stepmother Audrey Burnett.
Nita moved to Washington, D.C., in 1940, where she graduated from Anacostia High School in 1955. After a short stay in Tucson, Ariz., she returned to Washington, D.C., and married Ronald Morey in June 1956.
Nita enjoyed a highly successful career in the federal government. Her last assignment was with the U.S. Coast Guard in Washington, D.C., as a financial analyst and manager for the education and training from which she retired in 1997.
Nita married Albert (Al) Scheungrab of Waldorf, Md., on August 30, 1990, and settled in Mechanicsville, Md. Al and Nita embarked on thirty-one-year journey through life: traveling, enjoying their children’s families, friends, and engaging in their church activities.
Nita’s passions included decorating, gardening, cooking, a good book, family get togethers, church activities, Sunday brunch with her friends, and a good swing around the dance floor. Nita had a keen sense of style, fashion, and interior decorating. She enjoyed reading and watching U.S. history, geography, and politics, as well as a good movie from yesteryear. A devout Christian, Nita accepted god’s plans for her and passed in peace.
Nita is survived by her husband Albert Scheungrab of Mechanicsville, her three children and their spouses; Linda and Larry Vera of Keswick, Va., Douglas and Lucia Morey of La Plata, Md., and Robin and Deborah Morey of Decatur, Ga.; stepdaughter Christina Scheungrab of Portland, Oregon; and a granddaughter and husband Allison and Jeremy Snyder of La Plata. She is also survived by her siblings Rebecca Parrott of Pawleys Island, S.C., Loretta Brown of Palos Verdes Peninsula, Calif., and her brother Jackie Burnett of Utica, N.Y. She is predeceased by her parents Amos and Donna Burnett, stepmother Audrey Burnett, and sister Marylee DeSantis of Utica, N.Y.
In our hearts and memories forever, Nita will be sorely missed.
Share your memories of Nita at:
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, P.A. La Plata MD funeral home and cremation (arehartechols.com)
Memorial Service plans to be announced at a later date.
