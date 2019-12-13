NEWBURG, MD — Judith Clark Gardner, born June 11, 1954 in Nolensville, Tennessee, passed away December 9, 2019 at home in Newburg (Banks O’Dee), Maryland. She is survived by her husband, John Wesley Gardner, a step-daughter, two brothers, a sister, and many nieces and nephews, all of Tennessee. Judi was a founding member of the staff of the Wayside Food Bank and a past board member, a member of the Ladies of Charity of Holy Ghost Church, and a Maryland Master Gardener. Memorial contributions in Judith’s name may be sent to Habitat for Humanity or you could plant a tree (“Trees are our future and making sure people have homes are just as important to me.”)
Judith Clark Gardner
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
