FORT WASHINGTON — Judith Ellen (Fizer) Murphy died at her home in Fort Washington, MD on August 1, 2021. Judith was born December 20, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to the late William D. and Mary Alice Fizer. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Thomas J. (Tim) Murphy, daughters Linda E. Murphy of Silver Spring, MD, Laura A. (Murphy) Houser (William) of Brookeville, MD, sons Timothy J. of La Plata, MD, and Brian W. of Milton, NY, as well as two grandchildren, Ryan Houser and Moira Houser.
Judith graduated from Francis C. Hammond High School in Alexandria, VA and from the Washington School for Secretaries. Judith taught children in preschool and at daycare, which brought her much joy; though, her greatest joy was her family.
Visitation on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in the school hall, 2317 Brinkley Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Judy on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in the school hall, 2317 Brinkley Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham. Arrangements by Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Montgomery and Prince George's Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.