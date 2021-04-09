ALBANY, N.Y. — Judith Rees McMillen, age 78, passed away in Albany, N.Y., Saturday, March 27, 2021, after a brief illness. Judy grew up in La Plata, Md., and graduated from University of Maryland with a nursing degree .
She found her life’s work in history with her husband, William. Judy was the Director of Education at Historic Richmond Town where William supervised it’s restoration. After retirement they moved to Glenmont, NY where they pursued their love of traveling throughout the world.. Judy became the first female president of the Early American Industries Association and served as a board member of the Historic Eastfield Foundation.
Judy loved her husband, her family, childhood friends and the historic groups, including the Brigade of the American Revolution. She is survived by her husband, Brother Bill (Ann), Son Chris (Liz), Stepdaughter Sally, Stepson, John (Germaine) and grandchildren Richard, Liam, Vincent, Emma, Kathryn and Micah.
Please visit the Historic Richmond Town Facebook page and read the beautiful tribute to Judy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
