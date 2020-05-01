Julia Ann Tall (Hungerford) "Judy"

  • 0
Julia Ann Tall

JULIA TALL

ST. LEONARD — (Hungerford) Daughter of the late Robert Adelbert and Julia Dent Hungerford, formerly of Bryans Road, Maryland, passed away on April 23, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Francis Kray (1953) and William Eugene Tall Sr. (2009), her parents, and siblings: Robert Adelbert Hungerford Jr., John Dent Hungerford, Esten Hungerford, Brison Hungerford, and David Hungerford.

Judy was a retired supervisor at the Charles County Maryland Board of Elections. She is survived by two siblings, Vincent Hungerford and Catherine (“Kitty”) Jenkins; her son William Tall Jr. and wife Kacie, daughters Laurie Tall and Carol Livanis and husband Spyro; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private interment will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Life Enrichment, 25089 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Tall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Tall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Newsletters