Julia Ann Tall (Hungerford) "Judy"

ST. LEONARD — (Hungerford) Daughter of the late Robert Adelbert and Julia Dent Hungerford, formerly of Bryans Road, Maryland, passed away on April 23, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Francis Kray (1953) and William Eugene Tall Sr. (2009), her parents, and siblings: Robert Adelbert Hungerford Jr., John Dent Hungerford, Esten Hungerford, Brison Hungerford, and David Hungerford.
Judy was a retired supervisor at the Charles County Maryland Board of Elections. She is survived by two siblings, Vincent Hungerford and Catherine (“Kitty”) Jenkins; her son William Tall Jr. and wife Kacie, daughters Laurie Tall and Carol Livanis and husband Spyro; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private interment will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Life Enrichment, 25089 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.
