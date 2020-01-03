BRANDYWINE — On Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24, 2019 Julia affectionately know as Judy, peacefully transitioned into eternal life. On Friday January 03, 2020, Viewing will take place from 9 am until time of Service 11 am at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603. Burial to follow at St. Paul (Piney Church) Cemetery , Waldorf, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland
Julia Briscoe Hawkins "Judy"
To plant a tree in memory of Julia Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
