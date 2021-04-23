LA PLATA — Julia Etheldra White age 90 of La Plata, Md., died on April 12, 2021. She was born on September 4, 1930, in Glymont, Md.
She was the daughter of James W. Albrittain and Mary Ellen Miles Albrittain. She grew up on the farm “Part of Plenty” in Port Tobacco, Md.
After graduating from Sacred Heart School, La Plata, in 1948 she attended Coastal Business College in Norfolk, Va. In 1951 she entered the Novitiate of the IHM Religious Congregation in Marywood Scranton, Pa., for five years. In 1956 she went to work at the U.S. Naval Powder Factory in Indian Head, Md., in the Comptroller Department Accounting section until retirement in 1986 with 30 years Civil Service. She enjoyed nature, the outdoors, beach, swimming, fishing, yard work, bowling, dancing, volunteer work, church/religion, reading and family gatherings.
She is predeceased by her parents; husband of 44 years, Henry Q. White; step daughter, Althea Brooke White; six brothers, James, John, Lemuel, Edward, her twin Thomas Warren and William Miles, Sr. Albrittain; sisters, Mary Lucille Warner and Catherine Imogene McCarthy; stepson Timothy White.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Mary K. Albrittian; many nieces and nephews; one step daughter, Marilee White; three granddaughters, Beth Miller, Aileena Witt and Jennifer Woolrich; one great granddaughter, Kaitlynn Ansell.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Ignatius Church (8855 Chapel Point Rd. Port Tobacco, MD 20677) on Tuesday April 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or Sacred Heart Church (P.O. Box 1390 La Plata, MD 20646)
Online condolences may be made at arehartechols.com
