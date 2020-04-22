Julie M. Case (Nalepa)

LA PLATA — CASE — Julie Marie, 78, passed on April 15, 2020. Julie succumbed from the coronavirus after defeating cancer. Julie suffered from dementia related to her cancer treatments but not after celebrating years with family and friends after her victory. Julie was a strong, compassionate, and generous woman. Born July 29, 1941, in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania; daughter of the late Michael and Ruth (Bungo) Nalepa. Julie grew up in St. Michael, Pennsylvania; graduated from Adams Summerhill High School in 1959 where she was Prom Queen, May Queen Teen Canteen, and Majorette. She moved to Washington, D.C., and began her 40-year career retiring from her position as Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of Transportation. Julie enjoyed long friendships throughout her career, social activities and her charity support. Friends that celebrated good times and were there through the toughest times. She is survived by her children Carroll David Case and wife Lisa, Eric Allen Case and wife Michelle, Teresa Marie Mays and husband Charles; grandchildren, Alyssa and Allston, Trevor, Patrick and Colin, and Charley, Jonny and Julia; and one great grandchild, Olive. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Cathy Hobbs, Michael Nalepa and wife Becky, Francis Nalepa, Ruthann Grattan and husband Tom, and Greg Nalepa and wife Lynn. Private service for immediate family at Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home Inc., South Fork. Committal, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy please consider memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be shared on our website at: www.DimondFuneralHome.com
