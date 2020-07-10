LA PLATA — Karen Hardway Murphy, 69, of La Plata passed away peacefully at George Washington University Hospital on June 23, 2020.
She was born on January 4, 1951 in West Virginia to the late Fred Lindsey Hardway and Pauline Irene (Keener) Hardway.
Karen met the love of her life, Richard “Dickie” DeSales Murphy and they were married for over 49 years of wedded bliss before his passing.
A beautiful, kind and loving woman, she was adored and loved by her family. She was an avid gardener with the most beautiful flowers blooming and making her yard look like a fairytale.
Karen was fun-loving, energetic lady. Always willing to lend a helping hand or give a shoulder to rest your head. She had a wonderful bond with her niece, Angie Murphy Elder. If you knew Karen, you know she was special and now she is watching us from above with her new angel wings.
Karen is survived by her son, George Henry “Cody” Murphy of La Plata and several siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Dickie.
The family will receive friends for Karen’s Life Celebration on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Father Michael Tietjen at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, 20622. Interment will be held immediately following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, 20617.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.