INDIAN HEAD — Karen Lee Liddle, loving wife, mother, and MawMaw, age 63, of Indian Head, Md., died Monday, April 5, 2021. She was born February 18, 1958, in Washington, D.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur J. “Joe” Mulvey and Margaret M. Mulvey.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, G. Darrell Liddle, children: G. Brian Liddle and his wife Bridgette A. Liddle, Darren W. Liddle and his wife Sarah Liddle, Angela M. Catena and her husband Nicholas P. Catena and Wendy L. Liddle-Jones and her husband Sonny Jones, grandchildren Destiny B. Liddle, G. Tristan Liddle, Mackenzie L. Catena, Talyn M. Catena, Cassidy R. Jones, Lee Hayslip and Aden Hayslip. She is also survived by her brother Dennis M. Mulvey and his wife Jacqueline A. Mulvey, nephews Joseph T. Mulvey and Michael P. Mulvey, nieces Grace C. Mulvey, Faith E. Mulvey and Hope F. Mulvey and cousin and lifelong best friend, Rose M. Owens.
The family will receive friends at the Marbury Baptist Church on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 noon. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Marbury Baptist Church, 4670 Bicknell Rd (mailing address PO Box 528), Marbury, MD 20658. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com
