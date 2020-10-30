WASHINGTON, D.C. — Formerly of Port Tobacco, transitioned on October 23, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Veronica Blair (Gray) and Joe Lee.
Survived by her husband, Ruperte “Rufus,” daughter, Natasha, son, Johari “Sweet Pee,” three grandchildren, ten sisters, four brothers, three aunts, two uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Services were private.
