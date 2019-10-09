LA PLATA, MD — Keir Knikia Lyles, age 45, died October 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Meegan Lyles and his son, Christian Lyles. Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, (Pomfret, Maryland). A full obituary and guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.