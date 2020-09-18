WALDORF — Keith Darnell Wheeler, age 50 of Waldorf, departed this life on August 30, 2020. Keith is survived by his loving wife, family and many friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM until time of service 11 am at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in La Plata. Services entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
