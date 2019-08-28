LA PLATA — Keith G. Grier, 76, La Plata, MD
Keith G. Grier was a Charles County Public Schools educator for more than four decades, serving as a teacher, principal, pupil personnel worker and student services director. Mr. Grier died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Born July 15, 1943, he was the son of John William Grier and Elva Williams Grier and grew up in Waynesboro, PA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Christopher Grier. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Baldus Grier; son Jake Grier and daughter-in-law Kate Grier; and his beloved dog, Gandalf.
He loved science, animals and the outdoors, especially boating, jet skiing, kayaking and fishing. It was his passion for science that led him to a Henry E. Lackey High School classroom in 1966 to start his long career in education. Mr. Grier taught science for six years before being promoted to vice principal at Matthew Henson Middle School. He also served as vice principal at Milton M. Somers Middle School and he was principal at both Henson and Somers before his promotion to principal at Lackey in 1976.
In 1983, Mr. Grier took a position as a pupil personnel worker. He would later serve as the supervising pupil personnel worker, director of pupil services and director of student services before retiring from Charles County Public Schools on June 1, 2010. As the director of student services, Mr. Grier was responsible for reorganizing the department to integrate pupil personnel services, psychological services, nursing and guidance. Under his leadership, he focused on school safety and organized meetings, staff trainings and drills through partnerships with the local sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies.
Mr. Grier was a Boy Scout achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and inducted into the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching football and cooking. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Lock Haven State College and a Master’s of Education degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home in La Plata. The family will have a memorial mass at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Church, Chapel Point.
Memorial contributions in Keith’s name can be made to CSM Foundation in Support of Keith Grier Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 910, La Plata MD 20646.
Condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com
